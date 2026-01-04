Jaguars hope to finish strong; host Titans in season finale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) are looking to secure a crucial division win over the Tennessee Titans (3-13) on Sunday.
With a victory, the Jags will earn their fifth division title in team history and their third AFC South crown, with the last one coming in 2022.
>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<
Action Sports Jax is getting you ready for the game with Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47 at 11:30 a.m. Game kickoff is at the EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. on CBS47.
Check back here for live updates during the game and get postgame coverage from Action Sports Jax on social media.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]