Jaguars hope to finish strong; host Titans in season finale

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
NFL: JAN 07 Jaguars at Titans NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 07: Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the sideline during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 7, 2024, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) are looking to secure a crucial division win over the Tennessee Titans (3-13) on Sunday.

With a victory, the Jags will earn their fifth division title in team history and their third AFC South crown, with the last one coming in 2022.

Action Sports Jax is getting you ready for the game with Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47 at 11:30 a.m. Game kickoff is at the EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

