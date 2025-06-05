Jaguars’ Travis Hunter is fitting in just fine in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ unicorn, Travis Hunter, seems to be on his way to seamlessly make the transition from collegiate amateur to NFL superstar.

Hunter has yet to even take a snap, and yet his impact has already been felt both on the practice field and all over Duval County.

Just this week, Hunter went viral yet again for an insane interception at the Jaguars’ OTAs, but how is Hunter handling the transition to the NFL?

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau sat down with Hunter and discussed what it’s been like for him since being drafted and what life is like inside the building.

When asked that very question, Hunter replied, “It’s going great, it’s a dream come true, and just happy to be out here with the guys, just being goofy and being myself.”

“I’m enjoying being a Jag, just being here, being able to play and being in the league, living my dream like I said before,” Hunter said.

For some, the pressure might be too much. The day Hunter was drafted, he instantly became the franchise’s most popular player ever. For many, that pressure can be overwhelming, but for Hunter, it almost seems natural.

He’s just focused on football and being the very best player he can be for Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of the coaching staff.

Speaking of Coen, Hunter said he’s picking things up quickly in Coen’s playbook.

“The playbook is of course harder here, but I just go about it the same way, do what I have to do to be on the football field and playing fast,” Hunter said.

Hunter went on to say that he’s a perfect fit for Coen’s offense.

“I fit perfectly. One of the guys, going to get the ball in the right spot and do my job,” Hunter said.

Even so, Hunter doesn’t want to set goals for himself just yet and knows he needs to be patient with himself. Success isn’t instant gratification; it takes time and effort, and he knows that.

Martineau asked about Hunter’s patience, to which he replied, “Yeah, a little bit, gotta be patient. Coaches understand they are putting a lot on our plate right now, but as a player, you want to do everything right, you want to make sure you do everything right.”

Luckily, it seems Hunter is fitting right in with his teammates inside the building and is already forming a bond with Jaguars’ star receiver, Brian Thomas Jr.

The two, combined, could form what is one of, if not the best, young receiver duos in the NFL.

When asked what stands out about Thomas, Hunter said, “His work ethic. He’s going to do exactly what coach wants but he’s also going to make a play every time the ball comes to him.”

Together with Thomas and Coen, the Jaguars have laid the groundwork for a much-improved, explosive offense this season. It’s up to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and company to take advantage of the new offensive toys and get to work.

When the games come, Hunter knows his team will be ready.

“You are going to see a group of guys that love the sport and group of guys that will work hard for each other, not just for themself for the rest of the guys on the team,” he said.

