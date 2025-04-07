Local

The Masters weather: Practice round suspended, grounds evacuated

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Masters Golf Rain drops gather atop a Masters logo cut out during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Hours after the grounds opened up for patrons, Monday’s practice round at the Masters has been suspended due to weather, according to our sister station WSB in Atlanta.

Augusta National Golf Club announced around 11:30 a.m. that it evacuated the grounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

It’s unclear how long the practice round will be suspended and if patrons will be allowed back on the grounds later today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!