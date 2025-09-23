MLB owners approve sale of Tampa Bay Rays to Jacksonville-based real estate developer’s group

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A group headed by a Jacksonville-based real estate developer is one step closer to becoming the owner of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Major League Baseball owners approved the sale of the team on Monday.

This allows current owner Stu Sternberg’s group to transfer team ownership to Patrick Zalupski’s group.

Zalupski is from Ponte Vedra Beach and is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he expected Zalupski to search for a new location for a ballpark for the Rays in the Tampa Bay region.

Tropicana Field is expected to be ready for the Rays’ 2026 season after being damaged during Hurricane Milton in 2024.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.