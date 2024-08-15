Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS47: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the team’s final home preseason game before the regular season.

The game follows two joint practices the team held with the Buccaneers at Miller Electric Center on Wednesday and Thursday.

Action News Jax will have the latest updates in the game for you as they happen LIVE below. Refresh this page for the latest and watch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on CBS47.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.



