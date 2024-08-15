News

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS47: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled the team’s long-anticipated “Prowler Throwbacks,” which will make their debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

Jaguars unveil throwback uniforms for 30th season Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled the team's long-anticipated "Prowler Throwbacks," which will make their debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the team’s final home preseason game before the regular season.

The game follows two joint practices the team held with the Buccaneers at Miller Electric Center on Wednesday and Thursday.

Action News Jax will have the latest updates in the game for you as they happen LIVE below.

