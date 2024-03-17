Take part in the Fort Mose Annual Golf Tournament

ELKTON, Fla. — As THE PLAYERS Championship wraps up its thrilling competition at TPC Sawgrass, keep the golf excitement going with The Fort Mose Annual Golf Tournament.

This tournament supports the preservation of Fort Mose, the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in the United States, located in St. Johns County.

Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, everyone is welcome to participate. Player registration and event sponsorship are still open. Click here to learn more.

The event is presented by the Fort Mose Historical Society. Here are the details:

Where: St. Johns Golf Club in Elkton, FL

Date: April 26, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shotgun start at 1 p.m.

