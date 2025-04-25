Watch live on CBS47, FOX30: Jaguars introduce first-round draft pick Travis Hunter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars made a huge splash on the first night of the NFL Draft, trading up from No. 5 to No. 2 to select Travis Hunter.

Hunter, a WR/DB the reigning Heisman winner and a potential generational player, flew into Duval on Friday afternoon.

He will be introduced at a news conference happening at 2 p.m.

