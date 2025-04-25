Local

Watch live on CBS47, FOX30: Jaguars introduce first-round draft pick Travis Hunter

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado speaks with media after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars made a huge splash on the first night of the NFL Draft, trading up from No. 5 to No. 2 to select Travis Hunter.

Hunter, a WR/DB the reigning Heisman winner and a potential generational player, flew into Duval on Friday afternoon.

He will be introduced at a news conference happening at 2 p.m.

You can watch it live on CBS47 or FOX30, or on the Jaguars’ YouTube channel below:

