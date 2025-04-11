Which prospect is most likely to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are slotted fifth in the pecking order in this year’s NFL Draft, and it’s sort of an awkward spot for them. The two “blue chip” prospects Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are likely gone, leaving the Jaguars with a Top 5 selection but without a player necessarily deserving of it.

Let’s take a look at the betting favorites to be selected by the Jaguars via Draft Kings.

1. Mason Graham DL, Michigan (Odds: -125)

Mason Graham has been connected with the Jaguars since the dawn of time, it feels like. As soon as Jacksonville locked in their position with the fifth overall selection, Graham has been their most mocked prospect.

Graham is as solid a prospect as it gets. He is dominant against the run, especially for a player of his size, and posted the fifth-best “Pass-Rush Win %” among DTs in the country last season. He isn’t the athlete Quinnen Williams, Aaron Donald, or Jalen Carter were, but he is as sure-fire as they come.

2. Armand Membou OT, Missouri (Odds: +550)

Armand Membou is likely the top tackle available, assuming most teams view Will Campbell as an interior lineman due to his arm length. There hasn’t been a lot of noise surrounding the Jaguars and Membou, however, Vegas seems to think it’s one of the likeliest connections.

Membou was dominant at Missouri, posting a 99.0 “Pass-Block Efficiency,” an SEC-best among tackles. In 2024, Membou allowed just eight pressures and zero sacks on 411 pass-block snaps. Oh yeah, he was also the SEC’s highest graded tackle in run-blocking too, according to Pro Football Focus.

3. Jalon Walker LB, Georgia (Odds: +600)

Where there is smoke, there is fire, and the Jalon Walker to Jacksonville connection is full steam ahead. More and more mock drafts have come out as of late pairing the Georgia Bulldog linebacker with Jacksonville, and Vegas is in the same boat.

Walker might not be as well-known by Jags fans as some of the other names on this list, but he is no doubt worthy of discussion. Walker won the Butkus Award, leading all FBS linebackers with 34 pressures in addition to his 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

4. Ashton Jeanty RB, Boise State (Odds: +600)

On the surface, Ashton Jeanty to Jacksonville might not make a lot of sense as the Jaguars have both Travis Etienne and Tank Bisgby on the roster. However, Etienne is entering a contract year and neither offers the Jaguars much on third down. Jeanty could come in and instantly become a three-down weapon much like Brian Thomas Jr. last season.

A man who needs no introduction, Jeanty put forth one of the greatest running back seasons ever in 2024, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, not to mention he’s also a solid blocker and receiver. Jeanty’s 1,970 yards after contact were more than any other running back had as a whole.

5. Will Campbell OT, LSU (Odds: +1000)

Among offensive linemen, the Campbell to Jacksonville connection has been the strongest throughout the offseason. Campbell’s football IQ and ability to play any position along the line make him an easy match for a Liam Coen-led offensive attack.

Campbell’s arm length may concern some at offensive tackle, however, he is as pro-ready as it gets. Campbell was named a First-Team All-American and two-time First-Team All-SEC, starting 38 games at left tackle for LSU and allowing just four sacks.

Overview

As the 2025 NFL Draft is now less than two weeks away, the picture is starting to become clearer. ESPN Analytics’ predictive draft model lists the same five players above as the most likely options for Jacksonville, though the order differs slightly.

It’s unlikely that Travis Hunter will be available, as he has the ninth-best odds (+2500) to be selected fifth overall as it stands today. Vegas and analytics both agree, the Jaguars’ next first-round selection will be one of the five names you see above.

