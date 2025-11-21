Adolis García among 66 non-tender free agents, while Jonathan India tops 34 agreeing to contracts

NEW YORK — Texas outfielder Adolis García, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Josh Sborz were among 66 players who became free agents Friday when they weren't offered 2026 contracts.

New York Yankees relievers Mark Leiter Jr., Ian Hamilton, Scott Effross and Jake Cousins also were cut loose along with Boston first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, Houston infielder/outfielder Ramón Urías and Chicago White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman.

“Regardless of what happens moving forward, Adolis, Jonah and Josh will always be remembered for their contributions to the first World Series title in franchise history,” Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said in a statement.

Outfielder JJ Bledey was dropped by the Athletics, outfielder MJ Melendez by Kansas City and right-hander Alek Manoah by Atlanta, which claimed the 2022 All-Star off waivers from Toronto on Sept. 26. Bledey was the fourth overall pick by Miami in the 2019 amateur draft.

Bledey, Lowe and Urías had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

Thirty-four players agreed to contracts ahead of the non-tender deadline, led by Kansas City infielder Jonathan India ($8 million), newly acquired Atlanta utilityman Mauricio Dubón ($6.1 million) and Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt ($4.5 million), who will miss all or most of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In addition, San Francisco acquired outfielder Joey Wiemer from Miami for cash. The 26-year-old had three homers and 12 RBIs in 27 games this past season for the Marlins.

After all the moves, 174 players remained eligible for arbitration and are on track to exchange proposed salaries with their teams on Jan. 8. Those who don't reach agreements will be scheduled for hearings before three-person panels from Jan. 26 to Feb. 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Others reaching deals included:

— Athletics right-hander Luis Medina ($835,000) and left-hander Ken Waldichuk ($825,000)

— Atlanta second baseman Vidal Brujan ($850,000 in majors, $500,000 in minors) along with left-handers José Suarez and Joey Wentz and outfielder Eli White ($900,000 each)

— Baltimore All-Star closer Félix Bautista ($2.25 million)

— Chicago White Sox outfielder Derek Hill ($900,000 in major leagues, $450,000 in minors)

— Cincinnati left-hander Sam Moll ($875,000 plus $50,000 each for 45, 55 and 65 games)

— Cleveland outfielder Nolan Jones ($2 million), third baseman David Fry ($1,375,000) and right-hander Matt Festa ($1 million)

— Detroit outfielder Matt Vierling ($3,255,000), catcher Jake Rogers ($3.05 million) and right-hander Beau Brieske ($1,157,500)

— Houston right-hander Enyel De Los Santos ($1.6 million) and outfielder Taylor Trammell ($900,000 in majors, $500,00 in minors)

— Kansas City right-hander James McArthur ($810,000)

— Milwaukee first baseman Jake Bauers ($2.7 million)

— Minnesota right-hander Justin Topa ($1,225,000 guaranteed; $1 million salary for 2026 with $5 million mutual option for 2027 with $225,000 buyout; the buyout would escalate by $25,000 for active on the 2026 opening day roster and 50 and 60 games)

— New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor ($3.8 million)

— Yankees infielder/outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera ($1.2 million)

— Philadelphia catchers Garrett Stubbs ($925,000 in majors and $575,000 in minors) and Rafael Marchán ($860,000)

— Pittsburgh outfielder Jack Suwinski ($1.25 million) and right-hander Yohan Ramírez ($825,000)

— San Diego catcher Luis Campusano ($900,000)

— San Francisco right-hander JT Brubaker ($1.82 million)

— Tampa Bay right-hander Cole Sulser ($1.05 million in majors, $600,000 in minors)

— Texas outfielder Sam Haggerty ($1.25 million)

— Washington catcher Riley Adams ($1 million in majors, $500,000 in minors)

