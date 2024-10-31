After sloppy, bitter disappointment in World Series, Yankees turn attention to keeping Juan Soto

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Yankees season ended in a comedy of errors that left them to pursue Juan Soto without a title glow.

Soto was the last player lingering in the dugout after Wednesday night's 7-6 loss in World Series Game 5, watching the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after New York frittered away a five-run lead with a monumental meltdown that included three errors, a catcher's interference call, a balk and a pitcher failing to cover first base.

He walked up a step on the first-base end, pointed to the sky, then followed his Yankees teammates to the clubhouse for perhaps the final time.

“I would love to see him in pinstripes for quite a long time,” captain Aaron Judge said.

Aaron Boone thought in an even more expansive span.

“I hope he’s here forever,” the manager said.

A free agent at 26, Soto is likely to command a contract of at least $500 million. His market is likely limited to baseball's big-market behemoths, the Yankees, Mets and Dodgers along with perhaps the Blue Jays, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Phillies and Red Sox.

“Everyone wants to be on a winning team,” Soto said. “That’s one of the biggest things that you look up to.”

He gave no hints of a favorite, answering questions as carefully as he observes the strike zone.

“I'm going to be available for all 30 teams,” Soto said. “I don’t want to say anybody has any advantage because at the end of the day, we’re going to look at what they have and how much they want me.”

While the Yankees went an AL-best 94-68 and won the East after missing the playoffs in 2023, they self-destructed against the Dodgers and consigned themselves to a 15th straight season of without a title.

With the Yankees ahead 5-0 in the fifth inning of Game 5, Judge dropped Tommy Edman's fly to center for his first error since May 2023, Gold Glove-winning shortstop Anthony Volpe bounced a throw to third trying for a forceout and ace Gerrit Cole didn't cover first on Mookie Betts' grounder to Anthony Rizzo.

Boone was shattered. The clubhouse remained closed to media for an extended period after the game while the manager and players exchanged thoughts on the season and ending, according to reliever Clay Holmes.

“This is going to sting forever,” Boone said.

“I’m heartbroken,” he added, his voice quavering. “I haven’t had that feeling of being — celebrating and going home, like many of the guys in there. I’m 51. I poured my life into that. You’re chasing that, and when you get that close, it’s heartbreaking.”

He recalled the Yankees’ Series-ending Game 6 loss to Miami in 2003, when Boone was a player.

“I can still see the Marlins and hear the Marlins celebrating on our field,” he said. “It was one of the most painful moments that I’ve experienced.”

New York has a 2025 option on Boone, who said Wednesday he hasn't thought about his future after leading the team to a 603-429 record, three AL East titles and one pennant in seven seasons. The Yankees' 15 years without winning the World Series is the third-longest drought in franchise history, behind the first 20 seasons from 1903-22 and 17 from 1979-95.

Much of the roster will change. Torres is a free agent along with Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Tim Hill among the relievers and left fielder Alex Verdugo. The Yankees are likely to decline Rizzo's $17 million option. Cole can opt out of his contract, but New York can void that by adding a $36 million salary for 2029.

New York has weakness at the bottom of its batting order. The No. 8 slot was 21st in the majors at .219 and the No. 9 hole 12th at .228.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., inserted at third after he was acquired from Miami in July, could replace Torres at second.

DJ LeMahieu, coming off three straight injury-marred seasons, is signed for two more years at $15 million each.

While Jasson Domínguez could be an option in the outfield, he struggled at the plate and defensively in left field following his return from Tommy John surgery.

Judge, likely to win his second AL MVP after hitting 58 homers, slumped to a .184 average with three homers and nine RBIs in 14 postseason games. Now 32 following his ninth season with New York, Judge spoke before the Series of how champion Yankees such as Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera have a validation.

“They definitely got a different aura walking around here when you got a couple of rings on your fingers,” he said.

Giancarlo Stanton hopes players learn “never to have this feeling again” and arrive at spring training with even greater focus and a determination to limit miscues.

“Up the level in all aspects,” he said.

