Alcaraz fends off Zverev in an epic semifinal to reach the Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia — Carlos Alcaraz overcame possible cramps and injury to fend off Alexander Zverev in an epic, momentum-swinging five-setter Friday, becoming the youngest man in the Open era to reach the finals of all four Grand Slam events.

At 22, he's aiming to be the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

He reached his first Australian Open final the hard way, winning 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-5 in 5 hours, 27 minutes. It was the longest match of the tournament so far, and among the longest ever at the Australian Open.

That's despite being two points away in the third set from a semifinal victory in a tournament where he hadn’t dropped a set through five rounds.

After a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg and massages on the same area at two changeovers, Alcaraz's footwork wasn't up to his usual standard for the rest of the match.

He was behind in the fifth set after dropping the first game but kept up the pressure and didn’t break back until Zverev was serving for the match in the 10th.

The top-ranked Alcaraz will next face either two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner or 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles crown. The marathon afternoon match delayed the start of the night semifinal.

Asked how he was able to recover despite being so close to defeat, Alcaraz just said he kept “believing, believing, all the time.”

“I was struggling in the middle of the third set. You know, physically it was one of the most demanding matches that I have ever played," he said. "But I’ve been in these situations, I’ve been in these kind of matches before, so I knew what I had to do.

“I had to put my heart into the match. I think I did it. I fought until the last ball. Extremely proud (of) myself.”

Alcaraz was leading by two sets and appeared to be in the kind of form that won him the U.S. Open last year and has helped him evenly split the last eight majors with Sinner.

But in the ninth game of the third, he started limping and appeared to be struggling with an upper right leg problem. After holding for 5-4, he took a medical timeout in the changeover. It may have been cramp, but he rubbed the inside of his right thigh and called for the trainer, who also massaged the same area.

Zverev was demonstrably upset, taking it up with a tournament official, when his rival was given the three-minute break for treatment.

Even with his limited footwork, Alcaraz was able to hit winners and get to 6-5 before the trainer returned in the changeover to massage the area again.

When he went back out, the crowd gave him rousing support. Zverev served a double-fault to open the next game, and Alcaraz lobbed and then slapped a forehand winner down the line to get to 0-30. But Zverev won four straight points to force the tiebreaker and then win it.

No. 3 Zverev, the 2025 runner-up, retained his composure despite Alcaraz’s obvious discomfort and the crowd on Rod Laver Arena being firmly behind the Spaniard.

He was in front for the entire fourth set but Alcaraz stayed with him, until Zverev again took charge in the tiebreaker. More than four hours had elapsed when the match went to a fifth set, the first five-setter on the center court in the 2026 tournament.

Alcaraz dropped serve in the opening game of the fifth set but hung with Zverev, getting five breakpoint chances without being able to convert.

The drama lifted in the sixth game when Alcaraz sprinted across court to track down a drop shot and slid at full pace for an angled forehand winner. The crowd went crazy.

Alcaraz finally converted a break when Zverev was serving for the match at 5-4.

He held for 6-5 and then, with Zverev serving to stay in the match, Alcaraz converted his first match point.

“I’m just really happy to have the chance to play my first final here in Melbourne," Alcaraz said. “It is something that I was pursuing a lot, chasing a lot, having the chance to fight for the title.”

