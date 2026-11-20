TURIN, Italy — Carlos Alcaraz didn't appear bothered by his various physical issues in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over home player Flavio Cobolli at the ATP Finals on Friday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion broke his Italian opponent's serve in the opening game of both sets and ended points quickly.

Alcaraz finished the match off in 65 minutes and had a huge advantage of 29-9 in winners.

“I tried to play as aggressive as I can — hitting the ball as hard as I could, trying not to move that much,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz had an elastic black band on his injured left thigh and a strip of tape on his right knee.

Alcaraz hurt his thigh in his previous match against Daniil Medvedev. He also missed 4 ½ months — he sat out the French Open and Wimbledon — this year due to a right wrist injury.

“The challenge now is not on the court; it’s off the court,” Alcaraz said, “to do whatever it takes to be in a good shape, to feel physically ready for tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a really important half a day that I have ahead of me with my team, with my physio, with the doctor,” Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz had already secured a place in the semifinals against Ben Shelton at the elite eight-man event and completed group play with a perfect three wins. The semifinal will be a rematch of the U.S. Open quarterfinal between Shelton and Alcaraz that ended at 3:33 a.m.

While Shelton won that five-set clash in New York, Alcaraz recently got revenge in the Paris Masters final.

In the other semifinal, top-ranked Alexander Zverev will face either Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe, who were playing later.

Cobolli’s Turin debut ended with three losses.

Alcaraz is attempting to win the trophy at Finals for the first time. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the championship match a year ago.

Sinner ended his season early due to a right knee injury.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 12 matches after trophies in Vienna and Paris.

“The way that I felt on the court today was incredible,” Alcaraz said. “I’m getting more confident after every match.”

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