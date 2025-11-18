Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals because of hamstring injury

MADRID — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from playing for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals in Italy because of a hamstring injury on Tuesday.

Alcaraz said the decision was recommended by doctors.

“I’m so sorry to announce that I won’t be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna,” he said on X. “I have an edema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete."

Alcaraz said he was returning home “heartbroken.”

“I’ve always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup."

Alcaraz was set to lead Spain in Bologna against the No. 4-seeded Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Thursday to try and win the Davis Cup for the first time. Last year, Alcaraz and Spain were eliminated in the opening round of the Final 8 at home in Malaga, spoiling the final match of Rafael Nadal's storied career.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz had said he wants “to win the Davis Cup one day … because for me, it’s a really important, important tournament.”

Spain already had a tough task, going up against a Czech team including top-20 players in Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik. They eliminated the United States in the qualifying round in September.

