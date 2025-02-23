Alex Rodriguez makes halfcourt shot, wins Bucknell student $10,000

LEWISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez showed his skill on the hardwood Sunday, making a halfcourt shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000.

The 14-time All-Star was invited to take the shot during halftime of Bucknell's basketball game against Army. The 49-year-old tossed a high-arching shot that banked off the backboard and through the hoop, setting off a celebration with students.

The three-time MVP was at Bucknell to speak about his company Jump Platforms, which he founded with two other entrepreneurs, Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Leiser is a Bucknell trustee.

Rodriguez hit 696 career homers with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

