All-Star 3B Alex Bregman agrees to a $175 million, 5-year contract with the Cubs, AP sources say

CHICAGO — All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has agreed to a $175 million, five-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, according to two people familiar with the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday night on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. ESPN was the first to report on the move.

Bregman, who turns 32 in March, was back on the market for a second straight offseason. He was pursued by the Cubs before he signed a $120 million, three-year contract with Boston last February, with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

He decided to test free agency again after hitting .273 for the Red Sox with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 114 games, his fewest since 2021. Bregman missed all of June with a quadriceps injury.

