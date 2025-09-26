Already a must-win week for several NFL teams that entered the season with high expectations

Four 2024 playoff teams are already facing a must-win in Week 4.

The two-time defending AFC South champion Houston Texans (0-3) are in the most desperate position. They can’t afford another loss. Only the 1992 Chargers made the playoffs after an 0-4 start.

The Texans host the winless Tennessee Titans on Sunday. If they don't figure things out against a rebuilding team, Houston has a problem.

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2), Baltimore Ravens (1-2) and Denver Broncos (1-2) also are in danger of falling further back with another loss.

The Chiefs host the Ravens so one of them will drop to 1-3 unless they tie. Both teams entered the season with Super Bowl-or-bust aspirations. For the loser, it'll be a tough task to achieve. Only the 2001 Patriots started 1-3 and won the Super Bowl.

The Broncos are home against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Monday night. They're already two games behind the Chargers and lost to Los Angeles last week so they would dig a deeper hole in the AFC West with another loss.

Who needs to win more between the Ravens and Chiefs?

Kansas City plays in a tougher division and already lost to the Chargers (3-0) in Brazil in Week 1. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs also have a tough schedule upcoming. They face the Jaguars (2-1), Lions (2-1), Commanders (2-1), and Bills (3-0) in four of their next five games with the Raiders in between.

The Ravens only trail the Steelers (2-1) and Bengals by one game and have a softer schedule ahead so they have a better chance to rebound from a 1-3 start. They play the Texans, Rams (2-1), Bears (1-2) and Dolphins (0-3) in their next four games.

“We have to tighten up. Even though we’re 1-2, and we were there last year, but that’s not pretty to be sitting at,” Lamar Jackson said. “It’s a long season ahead of us, but we have to just lock in.”

The Texans already trail Indianapolis (3-0) by three games. They overcame an 0-3 start in 2018 and ended up winning the division at 11-5 under Bill O’Brien.

“I just want us to get back to the basics of what is going to take to win the game, not get into all the noise that goes on the outside,” coach DeMeco Ryans said after a tumultuous week that included releasing veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

“Whatever that is, whatever is written, whatever is said about our team, I just want our guys to get back to the basics of what it takes to win. That’s how you prepare. It’s how you execute. How do you own your fundamentals? How do you own your techniques? When we do those things the right way, that’s all that matters. ... If we are detailed in our preparation, if we execute well, if we play the right way, we attack the ball, we protect the ball, we protect the team, we’re going to be just fine.”

The Broncos are a few plays away from being 3-0. They lost to the Colts in Week 2 after a penalty gave Indianapolis a second chance to kick the game-winning field goal. They blew a fourth-quarter lead last week and lost to the Chargers on a game-ending field goal.

“I think we’re in a really good spot mentally,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “It’s not like we’re getting blown out. We’ve played really good teams, and we’ve led until the literal last play. Sometimes that’s how the ball bounces. You just got to make sure that you’re doing what you’re supposed to do to not only make your team better, but to grow as yourself. Ultimately, we’re just here to win football games. You can throw everything out the window; all that matters is the end of the game. Did you win or did you lose? How do you not lose the next time? So that’s what we’re focused on this week is just finding a win.”

Other teams that entered this season with high aspirations who also need wins this week include Chicago and Atlanta.

The Bears (1-2) were a popular pick for a breakout season under new coach Ben Johnson. They lost their first two games before routing Dallas last week behind Caleb Williams’ best game in the NFL. Chicago visits Las Vegas (1-2) on Sunday.

The Falcons (1-2) were supposed to compete with Tampa Bay in the NFC South. They lost to the Buccaneers in Week 1 and were embarrassed by Carolina last week, 30-0. Atlanta hosts Washington (2-1) this week.

It’s only September but teams can ruin their chances of playing in February if they don’t win now.

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.