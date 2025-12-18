Anthony Richardson cleared to practice, but Colts plan to keep Philip Rivers as starting quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returned to practice Thursday, marking the first time in two months he’s taken snaps.

He's still not ready to challenge 44-year-old Philip Rivers for the starting job.

Coach Shane Steichen said Richardson’s fractured orbital bone has healed sufficiently enough for him to be cleared for practice but that he would not be activated before Monday night’s crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers and it’s still unclear whether Richardson will be activated before the end of this season.

“He has some vision limitations in his eye, but we’re going to get him back on the practice field, get him throwing, doing some scout team,” Steichen said. “So it’s something that he’s going to have to manage.”

Steichen said earlier this week that the Colts didn't sign Rivers to sit on the bench.

Richardson has been on injured reserve since mid-October when he was injured in a freak locker room accident while stretching with a band as part of his pregame warmup routine. The Colts (8-6) now have 21 days to activate Richardson or to shut him down for the rest of the season.

The Colts took Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft because of his tantalizing size, arm strength and mobility.

But injuries have limited Richardson to just 15 starts and 17 total appearances out of 48 possible games. He made only four starts as a rookie before needing season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. He missed six games in 2024 with back and hip injuries and dislocated his pinkie during a preseason game this year before losing the quarterback battle to Daniel Jones.

Richardson hasn't just struggled to stay on the field.

He's also had trouble with accuracy. His completion percentage, 47.7%, in 2024 was the lowest of any starter in the NFL. And in three seasons, he's compiled an 8-7 record, a completion percentage of 50.6% with 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. So Richardson is eager for a fresh start — even if it doesn't come till next season.

“I feel normal, able to see, able to drive, walk around, not bump into anything so I feel normal,” said Richardson, who plans to continue wearing a visor underneath his face mask. “Sitting at home, it's not fun. It's really boring not being in the building as much when it first happened, not being around my teammates, not being able to go to the stadium and all that was really boring. But I thank God for being able to go out there and practice.”

Yet Rivers will continue to start after coming out of retirement last week when Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon and backup quarterback Riley Leonard, a rookie, arrived at the team complex with an injured right knee.

Rivers joined Indy's practice squad last Tuesday and five days later was taking his first snaps in an NFL game in nearly five years. He nearly led the Colts to a come-from-behind victory at Seattle but the Seahawks kicked a late field goal to hand Indy its fourth consecutive loss, 18-16.

Rivers said Thursday he feels much more comfortable after having a full week to prepare for the 49ers (10-4).

“Really trying to dive into San Francisco and take advantage of the extra day, get into a normal game week,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist said. “Last week was a normal game week but not really because it was all ramped up, pretty fast. This has felt like more of a normal game week where we're able to get started on Monday and Tuesday, so it's felt somewhat routine from a standpoint of the daily operation.”

Indy needs Rivers to play well the last three weeks as it tries to end a four-year playoff drought. They face three strong defenses and three teams fighting to make the playoffs — San Francisco, two-time defending AFC South champion Houston (9-5) and AFC South-leading Jacksonville (10-4).

Indy has lost five of six, sliding out of the division lead and into the No. 8 seed, which would leave them one spot short of making the AFC's seven-team playoff field.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have won four straight as they try to leapfrog the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) and Seattle Seahawks (11-3) in the NFC West to capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.