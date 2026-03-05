AP Mock Draft 1.0: Edge rushers go 2-3-4 after Raiders take QB Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall

Fernando Mendoza won a Heisman Trophy, led Indiana to its first national championship and will be the No. 1 overall pick when the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock next month.

The rest of the NFL draft isn't that clear-cut. It's not even a certainty another quarterback will be selected in the first round after Mendoza, though Ty Simpson made a strong case at the scouting combine.

Here’s the first edition of the AP’s 2026 mock draft in order of picks without any projected trades:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: FERNANDO MENDOZA, QB, INDIANA

Mendoza is a precise pocket passer with prototypical size, poise and maturity. The Raiders have some playmakers — Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty — but must build around Mendoza and protect him. Mendoza should benefit from having part-owner Tom Brady around for advice. The Raiders haven't won a playoff game since losing the Super Bowl following the 2002 season and have only reached the postseason twice in that span. They need Mendoza to be a franchise QB.

2. New York Jets: ARVELL REESE, EDGE RUSHER, OHIO STATE

Reese is a freak athlete — he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash — who played off-ball linebacker and standup edge. He has the talent to be an elite edge rusher and the Jets need a can’t-miss prospect.

3. Arizona Cardinals: DAVID BAILEY, EDGE RUSHER, TEXAS TECH

Bailey is mocked as high as No. 2 on many draft boards. He’s another immensely athletic edge with elite upside. If the Cardinals don’t trade down to add more draft capital, he’s an ideal fit.

4. Tennessee Titans: RUEBEN BAIN JR., EDGE RUSHER, MIAMI

Bain is a versatile rusher who can line up on the edge or inside against guards, creating mismatches. He'll be a huge asset for new coach Robert Saleh.

5. New York Giants: FRANCIS MAUIGOA, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, MIAMI

Protecting Jaxson Dart is a priority for the Giants. Mauigoa is a three-year starter at right tackle who would instantly upgrade New York’s offensive line.

6. Cleveland Browns: KADYN PROCTOR, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ALABAMA

Proctor started at left tackle as a true freshman and allowed just two sacks in his three seasons. The Browns need to overhaul their offensive line and Proctor is a great start. He has great size — 6-foot-7, 352 pounds — and plenty of athleticism. Proctor even had five runs for 16 yards.

7. Washington Commanders: SONNY STYLES, LINEBACKER, OHIO STATE

Styles' impressive combine performance helped him soar into the top five on many draft boards. The Commanders have needs on offense but can't pass up a gifted defensive player like Styles.

8. New Orleans Saints: CARNELL TATE, WIDE RECEIVER, OHIO STATE

Tate has been compared to Chris Olave and would end up playing with him. He’s a consistent route runner with excellent hands and enough speed to be a top playmaker.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: JEREMIYAH LOVE, RUNNING BACK, NOTRE DAME

The Chiefs need to help Patrick Mahomes with better blocking and more receivers. Love immediately takes pressure off Mahomes and the passing game, giving the offense a playmaker who can go the distance every touch.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: MANSOOR DELANE, CORNERBACK, TULANE

Delane is the best cover corner in the draft. He’ll provide a significant boost for a defense that has struggled.

11. Miami Dolphins: JERMOD MCCOY, CORNERBACK, TENNESSEE

McCoy is a consistent player with outstanding ball skills. The Dolphins could look at a receiver to replace Tyreek Hill but new coach Jeff Hafley is a former defensive coordinator and McCoy is a player who can anchor the secondary.

12. Dallas Cowboys: KELDRIC FAULK, EDGE RUSHER, AUBURN

Scouts rave about Faulk’s leadership and he has obvious talent. An ideal fit for the Cowboys, who are trying to replace Micah Parsons’ production.

13. Los Angeles Rams: CALEB DOWNS, SAFETY, OHIO STATE

Downs is an elite, versatile playmaker who only slips this far because of knee concerns that cropped up at the combine. Adding Downs after acquiring All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie solidifies the Rams' secondary.

14. Baltimore Ravens: OLAIVAVEGA IOANE, GUARD, PENN STATE

Ioane fills a big need for the Ravens and fits their run-blocking scheme nicely.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ ALLEN, LINEBACKER, GEORGIA

Allen is one of the most versatile linebackers in the draft and can take over as the defensive play-caller if Lavonte David retires.

16. New York Jets: MONROE FREELING, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, GEORGIA

The Jets bolster the other side of the trenches with their second pick in the first half of the first round. Freeling has elite athleticism and just needs more experience.

17. Detroit Lions: SPENCER FANO, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, UTAH

Fano could be long gone by the time the Lions pick due to his natural talent. He slips because short arms have become a big topic since the Super Bowl.

18. Minnesota Vikings: DILLON THIENEMAN, SAFETY, OREGON

Thieneman had an impressive combine, running a 4.36 40-yard dash that was faster than some of the NFL’s best receivers. A three-year starter, he’ll step right into Brian Flores’ defense.

19. Carolina Panthers: AKHEEM MESIDOR, EDGE RUSHER, MIAMI

Mesidor is an older prospect at age 25 but his talent is clear on video. He’ll generate pressure from the outside and is solid against the run.

20. Dallas Cowboys: AVIEON TERRELL, CORNERBACK, CLEMSON

An athletic cornerback who immediately gives Dallas and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker an impact starter.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: TY SIMPSON, QUARTERBACK, ALABAMA

Simpson could finally be Pittsburgh’s long-term answer at quarterback with a chance to develop under coach Mike McCarthy.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: KENYON SADIQ, TIGHT END, OREGON

He’s the best tight end in the draft. Could quickly become Justin Herbert’s favorite target.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: CALEB LOMU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, UTAH

The Eagles often take offensive or defensive linemen in the first round and have a need. Lomu is an eventual successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle.

24. Cleveland Browns: CALEB BANKS, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, FLORIDA

Banks will need more seasoning after playing in just three games last year due to injury but his raw talent is off the charts.

25. Chicago Bears: KAYDEN MCDONALD, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, OHIO STATE

McDonald is another Buckeyes player going in the first round. He’s a natural run defender who’ll clog the middle of the line.

26. Buffalo Bills: DENZEL BOSTON, WIDE RECEIVER, WASHINGTON

Boston is strong, fast and has elite ball skills. He gives Josh Allen a target he needs.

27. San Francisco 49ers: MALACHI FIELDS, WIDE RECEIVER, NOTRE DAME

The 49ers also need an offensive tackle but they’re going to have to rebuild their receiver corps. Fields is a tough, physical wideout who is a red zone threat.

28. Houston Texans: MAX IHEANACHOR, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ARIZONA STATE

The Texans need to protect C.J. Stroud better. Iheanachor is an athletic former basketball player with ideal size who will need time to develop but projects as a potential starter right away.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: BLAKE MILLER, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, CLEMSON

Miller started 54 games in college and can step right in and play for the Chiefs, who need to bolster protection for Mahomes.

30. Denver Broncos: MAKAI LEMON, WIDE RECEIVER, USC

Lemon is an elite playmaker who’ll give Bo Nix another option and bolster the Broncos’ offense.

31. New England Patriots: ZION YOUNG, EDGE RUSHER, MISSOURI

Young is a disruptive force who brings energy and leadership. Should fit well with coach Mike Vrabel.

32. Seattle Seahawks: BRANDON CISSE, CORNERBACK, SOUTH CAROLINA

The Super Bowl champions improve the league’s best defense by adding another defensive back from South Carolina after hitting the jackpot with Nick Emmanwori last year.

