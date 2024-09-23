AP Top 25 Reality Check: Boise State returns to rankings 3 years after 19-season streak was snapped

For two decades, Boise State has been the most reliably sucessful program outside major college football's power conferences.

The Broncos made at least one appearance in The Associated Press Top 25 in 19 straight seasons, from the program's first appearance in 2001 through 2020. That's tied for the 26th longest such streak in the 88-year history of the AP poll.

Three seasons had gone by with Boise State of the Mountain West going unranked until Sunday when some volatility at the bottom of the rankings landed the Broncos at No. 25.

The timing was odd for Boise State's return. The Broncos were coming off an easy victory Saturday against Portland State. Not exactly the type of win that usually pushes teams into the rankings, but voters were searching for options at Nos. 24 and 25.

Boise State, two weeks removed from a last-second loss at No. 8 Oregon, grabbed the final spot with just 69 points, two more than the Washington State team the Broncos play next Saturday. That sets up a game for a spot in the poll next week.

By the way, Ohio State's active streak of 57 years appearing in at least one poll is the all-time record. Alabama is next at 45 consecutive seasons from 1959-2003 and Notre Dame is third at 43 from 1964-2006.

The next best active streak is Georgia at 28.

Reality check welcomes back Boise State and encourages AP voters to be open-minded to teams outside the Power Four.

No. 1 Texas (4-0)

Next: vs. Mississippi State, Saturday.

Reality check: Longhorns have an open date after facing the Bulldogs. So the quarterback question is: bring Quinn Ewers (abdomen) back this week, assuming he can go, to avoid having him go three weeks without playing heading into the Oklahoma game. Or just ride with Arch Manning against what looks like the worst team in the SEC and not risk Ewers. Nice problems to have.

Ranked: No. 1 looks even better after watching Michigan beat USC.

No. 2 Georgia (3-0)

Next: at No. 4 Alabama, Saturday.

Reality check: Identifying real signs of trouble after three games, including one against Tennessee Tech, is difficult. The Bulldogs' lack of a running game against Kentucky, combined with an injury to star guard Tate Ratledge (ankle), is something to keep an eye on against the Crimson Tide.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 3 Ohio State (3-0)

Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.

Reality check: Not much to complain about through three tune-ups. The Buckeyes got through with barely a hiccup, outscoring three Group of Five opponents 157-20 and with no major injuries.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 4 Alabama (3-0)

Next: vs. No. 2 Georgia, Saturday.

Reality check: Texas A&M transfer DL LT Overton is emerging as a force on a line that needed a boost of experience and versatility. He leads the team with four quarterback hurries.

Ranked: About right.

No. 5 Tennessee (4-0)

Next: at Arkansas, Oct. 5.

Reality check: The Vols were missing OT Lance Heard (ankle) against Oklahoma, which might have contributed to a more conservative offensive game plan once it became apparent the defense had Oklahoma on lockdown.

Ranked: Too low. Should be No. 3.

No. 6 Mississippi (4-0)

Next: vs, Kentucky, Saturday.

Reality check: Four weeks of blowouts against varying degrees of overmatched opponents have helped Ole Miss set a couple of conference records. The Rebels are the first SEC team to have four straight games with 600 yards of total offense and their +198 scoring-margin is the best through four games for an SEC team.

Ranked: Little high, but only based on competition.

No. 7 Miami (4-0)

Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.

Reality check: The Hurricanes have allowed 259 yards rushing in four games, but 71 came on one TD run against Florida. Take that out, and Miami is allowing 1.8 yards per rush.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 8 Oregon (3-0)

Next: at UCLA, Saturday.

Reality check: The Ducks have only five offensive plays of at least 30 yards, which ranks 103rd in the nation. Part of that is playing only three games, but Ohio State and No. 15 Louisville each have 12 in three games.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 9 Penn State (3-0)

Next: vs. No. 19 Illinois, Saturday.

Reality check: TE Tyler Warren has double the number of catches (16) than the next best receiver on the team — which might not mean much after playing two straight MAC teams. It also doesn't alleviate concerns about the wide receivers.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 10 Utah (4-0)

Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.

Reality check: Again, the Utes are winning with a backup quarterback. Fifth-year running back Micah Bernard is emerging (456 yards rushing) and already is less than 100 yards away from his season high.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 11 Missouri (4-0)

Next: at Texas A&M, Oct. 5.

Reality check: For a team with a good looking group of receivers, including All-American Luther Burden III, the Tigers aren't getting the ball down field much. They average less than 10 yards a completion and 7.0 per attempt, 88th in the country.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 12 Michigan (3-1)

Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday.

Reality check: RB Kalel Mullings runs like the former linebacker he is. Not sure this little passing production can keep the Wolverines in playoff contention.

Ranked: Seems too high but so would all the teams behind Michigan.

No. 13 Southern California (2-1)

Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.

Reality check: Two ways to look at the Michigan loss. Positive: The defense gave up three big runs, but generally held tough against a physical opponent. Negative: The Trojans couldn't beat a team with no ability whatsoever to pass downfield.

Ranked: This is fine.

No. 14 LSU (3-1)

Next: vs. South Alabama, Saturday.

Reality check: The Tigers needed a half to figure out how to slow down a UCLA passing game without much pop. They better be careful against a South Alabama offense that has been revving high lately.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 15 Louisville (3-0)

Next: at No. 16 Notre Dame, Saturday.

Reality check: Cardinals are one of three teams in the country with no turnovers along with Indiana and Georgia. Combined record 10-0.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 16 Notre Dame (3-1)

Next: vs. No. 15 Louisville, Saturday

Reality check: Took four games for Riley Leonard to throw his first TD pass for the the Fighting Irish.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 17 Clemson (2-1)

Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

Reality check: The offense has been absurd in scoring 101 points in the last two first halves. Nitpick the competition, but the Tigers already have half as many plays of at least 30 yards (11) as they did all last season (22).

Ranked: Too low.

No. 18 Iowa State (3-0)

Next: at Houston, Saturday.

Reality check: Holding the Iowa offense to season-lows in pretty much every category suddenly looks a lot more impressive for the Cyclones.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 19 Illinois (4-0)

Next: at No. 9 Penn State, Saturday.

Reality check: The Illini already have two wins against teams that were ranked at the time. Nobody else has more than one. Though neither are ranked this week.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 20 Oklahoma State (3-1)

Next: at No. 23 Kansas State, Saturday.

Reality check: Woes in the running game have been confounding. All-American RB Ollie Gordon and the Cowboys have not averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry in any game.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 21 Oklahoma (3-1)

Next: at Auburn, Saturday.

Reality check: Nothing is working offensively, but freshman QB Michael Hawkins Jr. was better than Jackson Arnold against Tennessee. Seems wild that the Sooners would quit on Arnold, a former five-star recruit, so soon but this defense is ready to win some games.

Ranked: About right.

No. 22 BYU (4-0)

Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

Reality check: The Cougars' defense is much improved. BYU is one of only four major college teams to have not allowed a touchdown pass.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 23 Kansas State (3-1)

Next: vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State, Saturday.

Reality check: The Wildcats imploded in Provo against BYU, allowing 38 points against a team that ran only 48 yards for 241 yards.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 24 Texas A&M (3-1)

Next: vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.

Reality check: The Aggies have yet to break 200 yards passing in a game.

Ranked: Seems high.

No. 25 Boise State (2-1)

Next: vs. Washngton State, Saturday.

Reality check: The Broncos took it easy on All-American RB Ashton Jeanty, with only 11 carries against Portland State. The nation's leading rusher still had 127 yards.

Ranked: Just right.

