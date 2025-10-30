Arch Manning is 'making good progress' but uncertain to play for No. 20 Texas vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas quarterback Arch Manning was "making good progress" in practice, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday, but his status to return from a concussion in time to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt was still uncertain.

Manning has been in concussion protocol since being injured at the beginning of overtime in No. 20 Texas' 45-38 win over Mississippi State last week. Backup Matthew Caldwell came on to throw the winning touchdown as Texas rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter.

Manning has spent the week in Texas’ concussion protocol and he returned to practice Wednesday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s Wednesday night injury report to the Southeastern Conference.

"I don’t have anything beyond for Arch just because we have to follow the protocol of the days and the reps, but he’s making good progress,” Sarkisian said.

If Manning can't play, Caldwell will start. He is a graduate transfer from Troy.

“We haven’t changed anything that we’ve done," Sarkisian said. “The game plan is the game plan. All of his teammates have confidence in Matt if it’s his time to go.”

Manning has passed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns. A preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Manning struggled for much of the early season but played his best game against Mississippi State with 346 yards passing and three touchdowns. He passed for 169 yards in the final quarter.

