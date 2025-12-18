Archer dismisses Australian tailenders for a 5-wicket haul to keep England in the Ashes contest

ADELAIDE, Australia — Jofra Archer dismissed Mitchell Starc for a well-made 54 and No. 11 Nathan Lyon to restrict Australia to 371 on Thursday and complete a five-wicket haul to keep England in the Ashes contest.

Archer picked up the first wicket of the third test, two more in the first over after lunch later Wednesday and the last two on Day 2 after Australia resumed at 322 for eight.

Starc made it back-to-back half centuries to continue his run of form that has earned him player-of-the-match honors in Australia's opening eight-wicket wins in Perth and Brisbane.

He was unbeaten on 33 overnight and quickly raced to his half-century, plundering four boundaries in the first 10 deliveries of the morning: two slashing cuts in the first over from Archer and two more to wayward deliveries from Brydon Carse.

Starc reached 50 with a single, hit the first ball of Archer's next over to the boundary but then the England paceman bowled him with a delivery that angled in from around the stumps.

The last-wicket pair added 23 runs before Archer trapped Lyon (9) lbw, leaving Scott Boland unbeaten on 14 from 21 deliveries.

Archer returned 5-53 from 20.2 overs for his fourth five-wicket haul in test cricket, and third in the Ashes.

Victory a must by England

England needs a victory in Adelaide to have any chance of reclaiming the Ashes in this five-test series. A good batting performance in hot conditions on Thursday will help the cause, particularly with the Australians in the field and the temperature forecast to get close to 40C (104F) on Day 2.

On Wednesday, Alex Carey posted a hometown hundred and Usman Khawaja scored 82 after he was recalled at the last minute to replace Steve Smith on the eve of his 39th birthday.

Carey's 106 was slightly contentious after he survived a review for caught behind when he was on 72. England reviewed the initial not out decision but Carey survived as decision review technology showed a noise spike before the ball had reached his bat.

The technology’s operators, BBG, later conceded after play ended that an operator error was most likely.

“Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this, is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing,” BBG founder Warren Brennan said in a statement.

Before play on Day 2, the ICC match referee restored one review to England because of the error.

