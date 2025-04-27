Arizona's Eugenio Suárez homers in first 3 at-bats in game against the Braves

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first three at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo drive in the sixth, all off of Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez's third homer, which traveled 443 feet and over the center field wall.

It's the third three-homer game of Suarez's career. He accomplished the feat on July 30, 2024, with the Diamondbacks and on Sept. 5, 2020, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Suárez has nine homers this season.

The D-backs led the Braves 6-4 in the seventh inning.

