Sports

Arizona's Eugenio Suárez homers in first 3 at-bats in game against the Braves

By DAVID BRANDT
Braves Diamondbacks Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)
By DAVID BRANDT

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first three at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo drive in the sixth, all off of Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez's third homer, which traveled 443 feet and over the center field wall.

It's the third three-homer game of Suarez's career. He accomplished the feat on July 30, 2024, with the Diamondbacks and on Sept. 5, 2020, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Suárez has nine homers this season.

The D-backs led the Braves 6-4 in the seventh inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!