Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in Miami Open final for 19th tour title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka entered the Miami Open final against Jessica Pegula with 18 career titles on her elite resume.

The Miami Open crown had proved elusive until Saturday.

The No. 1 seed from Belarus knocked off fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 for her first Miami Open title in a rematch of the 2024 U.S. Open final.

Sabalenka fired up her lethal forehand in posting 22 winners on that wing to win the $1.1 million first prize. Sabalenka hit a backhand passing shot on match point after which she raised both hands to the air and looked up to the sky.

“Thank God the rain stopped,” Sabalenka said. “It was like Miami was crying that I won this tournament. I enjoyed playing here, every minute of it.”

Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, had won the U.S. Open over Pegula, also in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, but in 2025, Sabalenka’s finals luck had run out.

The 26-year-old power player had reached the finals of four of six events this year, though only copped one title (Brisbane) before Miami. Sabalenka lost in the finals of the Australian Open and at Indian Wells — the event that preceded Miami.

“You’re the best player in the world for a reason,’’ Pegula said to Sabalenka during the trophy ceremony. “You keep challenging everyone to get better. The level of tennis you’ve been able to play is amazing.’’

Sabalenka now lives in Miami but Pegula had the crowd support. Pegula, a 31-year-old Buffalo native, has lived in Boca Raton since she was 13 and is daughter of Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was in attendance as the league owners meetings takes place Monday in nearby Palm Beach.

“It’s still cool to see this transform from a Dolphins-Bills game to a tennis stadium,’’ Pegula said.

Neither player could hold serve well in the first set. Sabalenka broke Pegula’s serve four times and won it 7-5, winning the last eight points of the set.

Pegula was up a break at 3-2 but couldn’t hold it in a topsy-turvy set that also saw Pegula break Sabalenka’s serve three times.

At 5-5, Sabalenka held serve at love for 6-5 lead, then broke Pegula at love after hitting three straight winners – two at the net.

Sabalenka leads the series vs. Pegula 7-2 and has won the last three meetings.

The men’s doubles final, first on the card, was stopped by rain in the second set with No. 1 seed Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic leading No. 6 Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool 7-6, 3-2. 30-30. Arevalo/Pavic closed out the championship quickly 7-6, 6-3, but the rain delay caused the 3 p.m. women’s final to begin more than one hour tardy.

