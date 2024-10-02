Atalanta and Feyenoord win in the revamped Champions League

AP Sports Writer — (AP) — Feyenoord and Atalanta got their first wins of the revamped Champions League in contrasting styles on Wednesday.

While Atalanta coasted to a 3-0 win over Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, Dutch club Feyenoord secured a gritty 3-2 win at tournament newcomer Girona in the second round of matches.

Albanian Berat Djimsiti, Nigerian Ademola Lookman, and Italian Raoul Bellanova scored for Atalanta in the German city of Gelsenkirchen. It was officially a home game for Shakhtar, which is playing at German club Schalke’s stadium because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Girona led through center-back David López's close-range finish, but the visitors equalized with an own goal from Yangel Herrera and took the lead on Antoni Milambo's 31st-minute strike.

Donny van de Beek made it 2-2 but another own goal, this time from Ladislav Krejci, gave Feynoord victory in a match where both teams missed a penalty.

Later, record 15-time champion Real Madrid was at Lille, with star striker Kylian Mbappé on the bench after recovering from a minor hamstring injury; Liverpool hosted Bologna; fellow six-time champion Bayern Munich was at Aston Villa, and Juventus played at Leipzig.

Also, it was: Benfica vs. Atletico Madrid; Dinamo Zagreb vs. Monaco and Sturm Graz vs. Club Brugge. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.