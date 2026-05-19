Atlanta bracing to host 8 World Cup matches, including a semifinal showdown: Things to know

ATLANTA — Atlanta is bracing to host World Cup fans from around the globe and has something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors should prepare for June and July temperatures averaging nearly 90 degrees, but the city known for its sports culture and Southern hospitality is ready to host one of the world's largest sporting events.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, renamed Atlanta Stadium in accordance with FIFA regulations, will host eight matches, starting with group-stage matches in mid-June and ending with a semifinal match on July 15.

Landmarks/Places to See

Piedmont Park is known as the “Central Park of the South." Located in midtown, the park boasts nearly 200 acres of green space, walking trails, recreational sport facilities and a lake with a fishing dock.

Ponce City Market is a must-visit for shopping and restaurants ranging from Italian to Michelin-recognized Indian street food. There are several options for fans looking to escape the heat, including the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, College Football Hall of Fame, Center for Human and Civil Rights, the King Center and High Museum of Art.

Food Scene in Atlanta

The “404” is known for its lemon pepper wings, and in a sea of great options, The Local is a fan favorite. Wings sell out early at this dine-in only spot, so be sure to arrive around the 5 p.m. opening. It’s not a trip to the South without some good barbecue, either. Fox Bros Barbecue and Sweet Auburn are both within 20 minutes of the stadium — traffic permitting.

Fan Zones

Centennial Olympic Park, constructed for the 1996 Olympic games, will host the FIFA Fan Festival from June 11 to July 19. The free event will feature live match broadcasts, concerts, local food vendors, interactive games and cultural programming.

Transportation Options

Atlanta has a reputation for traffic — and with good reason. The city is also home to MARTA, the nation’s ninth-largest public transit system, which offers bus, rail and paratransit services. The SEC District Station drops passengers within a short walk of the stadium.

Stadium Tips

The Benz, as local fans know it, is no stranger to hosting soccer matches. Opened in 2017, it is the home of Atlanta United of MLS and the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL. The stadium can accommodate up to 75,000 people with expanded seating for special events. The Benz has hosted several major sporting events, including Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship.

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