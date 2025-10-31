Auger-Aliassime ends Vacherot's impressive run at the Paris Masters

PARIS — Felix Auger-Aliassime ended Valentin Vacherot’s impressive run at the Paris Masters on Friday with a 6-2, 6-2 win in the quarterfinals.

Vacherot had won his previous 10 Masters matches — highlighted when he defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to win his first title in Shanghai earlier this month — but Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for the Monegasque player as he advanced to his fourth Masters semifinal.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime has reached 10 tour-level semifinals this season, going on to win titles in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels.

The Canadian will next meet Alex de Minaur or Alexander Bublik, playing their quarterfinal later Friday.

Also Friday, Jannik Sinner continues his bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking when he faces fifth-seeded Ben Shelton. Sinner will return to No. 1 if he wins the tournament.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev faced 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev in the other quarterfinal.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.