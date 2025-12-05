Austrian ski racer Vincent Kriechmayr wins weather-shortened World Cup super-G race at Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria found the fastest line through challenging conditions to win a World Cup super-G on Friday that was called after 31 racers because of strong wind.

Kriechmayr flew through the difficult Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 6.77 seconds to hold off Norwegian racer Fredrik Moeller by 0.56 seconds. Kriechmayr's Austrian teammate, Raphael Haaser, wound up third.

Franjo Von Allmen of Switzerland had a scary crash as the 14th racer on the course, but was able to stand back up. Right after his run, there was a course hold with snow falling.

A few racers later, the race was halted because of high wind and then again with Lucas Pinheiro Braathen of Brazil standing in the start gate.

Finally, it was called off for good.

“The race was pretty tough,” Kriechmayr said. “The first 14 racers, they had similar conditions, but after the break and after the crash from Franjo — I hope he's well — it wasn't that fair anymore. I have to tell the truth. Of course, you want to have similar conditions for everyone.”

No racers after the first delay were able to climb into the top 10.

Swiss standout Marco Odermatt, the winner of the season-opening super-G last week in nearby Copper Mountain, struggled in the flat light. He ended up in fifth place and 1.23 seconds behind Kriechmayr's time.

Still, Odermatt extended his streak of finishing inside the top 10 in a World Cup super-G to 26 races.

Odermatt won the downhill at Beaver Creek on Thursday. The finish line for the races has been moved up the hill because of a lack of snow at the bottom to properly set the safety fences.

It was World Cup win No. 19 for Kriechmayr. It was also his 24th World Cup podium finish in the super-G, which joins him with Stephan Eberharter for second place on the all-time list among Austrian men in the discipline. Hermann Maier has the most with 38 super-G World Cup podium finishes.

The top American was River Radamus in 12th place. Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished in 13th place a day after taking second in the downhill.

The races at Beaver Creek conclude with a giant slalom scheduled for Sunday.

