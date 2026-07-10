Mikel Merino stars again as Spain edges Belgium 2-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Mikel Merino scored in the 88th minute on a rebound yielded by backup Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens, and Spain advanced to the World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory on Friday.

Merino was the late hero for the second straight match for Spain, which will face tournament favorite France in the semifinals on Tuesday in the Dallas area.

Merino came on in the 86th minute and scored on his second touch of the match, charging into the box and pouncing after Lammens spilled a rebound of Pau Cubarsí's long shot.

The Arsenal forward also scored as a substitute early in injury time to secure Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16.

Lammens, the Manchester United keeper, was forced into the match in the 71st minute after longtime Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois left with an apparent thigh injury.

Belgium desperately pressed for an equalizer in the final minutes, but Aymeric Laporte volleyed the best chance out of the box.

Fabián Ruiz scored in the 30th minute for Spain, but Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere scored the first goal allowed by Spain in the entire World Cup in the 41st minute.

Spain remained unbeaten since March 2023 in a streak of 37 matches.

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