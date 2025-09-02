Belichick loses college coaching debut as TCU uses 2 defensive TDs on the way to 48-14 win over UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — (AP) — Bud Clark had a first-half pick-six and Kevorian Barnes had a 75-yard touchdown run on the first second-half snap to help TCU spoil Bill Belichick’s college coaching debut by rolling past North Carolina 48-14 on Monday night.

The 73-year-old Belichick had won six Super Bowl titles in a 24-year run as head coach of the NFL’s New England Patriots. His Tar Heels (0-1) scored on the game’s first possession, but the Horned Frogs steadily took control to drive a full-house hostile crowd to the exits well before the fourth quarter.

Clark’s 25-yard return late in the second was the first of two defensive touchdowns for the Horned Frogs (1-0), the other being Devean Deal’s 37-yard scoop-and-score in the third.

TCU’s Josh Hoover threw for two scores while Jordan Dwyer finished with nine catches for 136 yards and a 27-yard first-quarter TD. Trent Battle added his own score by running untouched around the left side for 28 yards as TCU built a 41-7 lead.

Caleb Hood ran for a score for the Tar Heels’ first touchdown under Belichick. South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez completed 4 of 10 passes for 69 yards before exiting the game after halftime with a back injury.

TCU outgained UNC 542-222 in total offense.

The takeaway

TCU: It was quite a reversal for the Horned Frogs, who lost two years ago as the "other" team in the Colorado debut of former NFL superstar Deion Sanders but took over this one in a stretch of 41 unanswered points.

UNC: Belichick had overhauled the roster, with UNC bringing in roughly 70 new players between transfers and incoming recruits. This was a sign it will take time to make good on UNC’s bet that he can elevate its football program.

Up next

TCU: The Horned Frogs get a week off before returning with a home game against Abilene Christian on Sept. 13.

UNC: The Tar Heels have a short turnaround, visiting the state’s biggest city with a trip to Charlotte on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.