VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Chicago Blackhawks placed captain Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Sunday with a right shoulder injury.

General manager Kyle Davidson told reporters in Calgary on Saturday that Bedard will have surgery. The team will know more about a timeline for his return after the operation this week.

Bedard got hurt on a faceoff in the third period of Tuesday night's 6-3 win over Toronto. The 21-year-old center slammed his stick on the ice and held his right arm in front of him as he made his way to the locker room.

Bedard also hurt his right shoulder on a draw during a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Dec. 12. He missed 12 games before returning on Jan. 9.

He was sidelined for the first six games of this season after he had surgery on his left shoulder on July 8. He got hurt while skating with a group of NHL players in Canada over the summer.

Bedard's latest shoulder injury is another tough moment in a difficult start to the season for the rebuilding Blackhawks, who beat the Flames 4-3 in overtime to improve to 7-14-2.

Bedard led Chicago with 45 assists and 75 points last season. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft became the second-youngest captain in the history of the Original Six franchise in September.

The Blackhawks also recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the minors before Sunday's game at Vancouver.

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