Blake Snell, Dodgers reach agreement on $182 million, five-year contract

By RONALD BLUM
Giants Snell Baseball FILE - San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sept. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Blake Snell has agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke the news personally by posting a photo of himself on social media in a Dodgers uniform — No. 7.

ESPN first reported the details of his contract.

Snell would join Shohei Ohtani in a star-studded rotation, giving the Dodgers the first mega deal of this offseason following Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year contract last winter.

Earlier this month, Snell opted out of his contract with San Francisco to become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason after injuries hindered his lone year with the Giants.

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

