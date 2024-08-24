Sports

Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis has thrown 7 no-hit innings against the Angels

Angels Blue Jays Baseball Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis (44) throws the ball during second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christopher Katsarov/AP)

TORONTO — (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis has pitched seven no-hit innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Francis has walked three and hit a batter while striking out a career-high 12. He has thrown 97 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Right-hander Zach Pop was warming for the Blue Jays in the top of the seventh.

The 28-year-old Francis was named American League Player of the Week last week after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts. In the first of those, he pitched seven innings in a road win over the Angels on Aug. 12.

The Blue Jays lead the Angels 2-0 on Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

