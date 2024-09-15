Braelon Allen, NFL's youngest player, scores 2 TDs to help Aaron Rodgers and Jets beat Titans 24-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Braelon Allen, the NFL's youngest player, ran for a 20-yard touchdown with 4:31 left to put Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets ahead to stay as they beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 on Sunday.

Rodgers threw for 176 yards and two TDs and got to kneel down for his first victory as the Jets' starting quarterback. One of those TD passes by the 40-year-old Rodgers was to the 20-year-old Allen, marking a score by the NFL's oldest and youngest players.

The Jets (1-1) ruined the home opener for Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan, whose offense was rolling until a pair of back-to-back turnovers by second-year quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans (0-2) had a chance at the end.

Will McDonald IV, who had three of the Jets' four sacks, got his third with 23 seconds left on third down. Levis threw to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-goal from the 14 with Jets safety Tony Adams helping break up the pass to turn it over on downs.

The Jets got 17 points off Titans' mistakes. First came an interception by Brandin Echols. There was a roughing penalty by two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on third down that kept a New York drive ahead for the Jets’ first lead at 14-10 to start the third quarter.

Then, Irvin Charles blocked Ryan Stonehouse's punt that resulted in a 33-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein and a 17-10 lead.

The Titans tied it when Levis broke loose on a 21-yard run that left Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson on the ground with an injured right Achilles tendon. Two plays later, Levis connected with Calvin Ridley for a 40-yard TD pass tying it up at 17 late in the third.

The Titans led 7-0 after the first quarter on Ridley 's first rushing touchdown of his career. The wide receiver took a handoff and went around the right side 10 yards for the TD.

Levis, who now has five turnovers in the span of six quarters to start his second NFL season, inexplicably tried to shovel a backward pass to Tyjae Spears. Jets D-lineman Quinnen Williams recovered. Echols ended Tennessee’s next drive on its first play, taking the ball away from Treylon Burks.

Rodgers got the Jets going. He capped their 12-play, 73-yard drive with a 12-yard TD toss to Allen who bowled into the end zone tying it at 7. Allen became the youngest to score a TD from scrimmage in the NFL since 1930.

The Titans got a 41-yard field goal from Nick Folk to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Injuries

Jets: Johnson was carted off the field late in the third quarter after his right Achilles tendon gave out under him as he turned to chase Levis on a run. ... LB C.J. Mosley hurt a toe in the opening seconds of the second quarter and did not return. ... RB Breece Hall went into the medical tent, but returned late in the second quarter.

Titans: CB Roger McCreary hurt a shoulder taking down Rodgers in the second quarter. ... RB Tyjae Spears hurt an ankle.

Up next

Jets: host New England for their home opener Thursday night.

Titans: host Green Bay next Sunday.

