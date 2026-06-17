Brendan Sorsby plans July workout for NFL teams before supplemental draft, AP source says

Brendan Sorsby is tentatively planning to work out for NFL teams before the supplemental draft following the quarterback's decision to end an unprecedented legal fight to retain his eligibility after he acknowledged impermissible bets while playing college football.

Sorsby plans to hold his pro day July 10 at a Dallas-area high school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because the process for conducting the supplemental draft wasn't complete.

The deadline for applying for the draft is Monday, but there were still procedural issues related to a Texas district court's temporary injunction that had cleared the way for him to play for Texas Tech this fall.

Sorsby, who is from the Dallas area, would have to be ineligible from NCAA play to be able to apply for the NFL's supplemental draft. That rarely used draft would be completed at least a week before the start of the first training camp in late July.

The temporary injunction issued June 8 by a Lubbock County court prevented the NCAA from blocking the quarterback's eligibility for what would have been his final college season. That would have to be dropped to make him ineligible again.

The NCAA had declared Sorsby permanently ineligible after he admitted making thousands of bets worth at least $90,000 during his time at three different schools. His college career began at Indiana, before playing for Cincinnati the past two seasons and then transferring to reigning Big 12 Conference champion Texas Tech in January.

Those bets included at least 40 bets on Indiana while he was a freshman there in 2022, though none on the game in which he played for the Hoosiers that season.

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AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

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