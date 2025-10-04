Brewers' Chourio leaves NLDS Game 1 with hamstring injury after getting 3 hits in first 2 innings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio left Saturday's NL Division Series opener against the Chicago Cubs with a hamstring injury after becoming the first player to have three hits in the first two innings of a postseason game.

Chourio spent a month on the injured list after straining his right hamstring while running the bases on a triple in a July 29 victory over the Cubs.

“It’s scary," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said during the TBS telecast of Game 1. "He had a hamstring that kept him out a month, and it’s the same hamstring, so we’re worried about it. It’s really unfortunate.”

The Brewers announced Chourio's injury as right hamstring tightness.

Chourio hit a bases-loaded grounder up the third base line in the second inning. He beat the throw for an RBI single that extended Milwaukee's lead to 9-1, but he moved awkwardly after crossing first base.

Chourio, 21, departed after he was visited by Murphy and head athletic trainer Brad Epstein. Isaac Collins entered as a pinch runner and remained in the game in left field.

Chourio also hit a leadoff double and a two-run single as part of the Brewers' six-run outburst in the first inning. He capped his rookie season last year by going 5 of 11 with two homers in the Brewers' NL Wild Card Series loss to the New York Mets.

