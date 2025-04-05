Brian Harman survives the wind and leads Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Brian Harman survived 30 mph wind by playing the final 13 holes without a bogey, giving him an even-par 72 and a three-shot lead in a Valero Texas Open so difficult that only six players managed to break par.

Harman had his chance to join them until narrowly missing a 12-foot birdie attempt on the final hole at the TPC San Antonio.

He was more than satisfied to finish with his first 54-hole lead since he won the British Open two years ago at Royal Liverpool. That also was his last victory, and Harman has a great chance to end that drought.

“Just a tough day, man,” Harman said. “When you get around this place and the wind blows and the pins are tucked, it’s just a really hard day.”

He was at 12-under 204, three shots clear of Andrew Novak (69), with Tom Hoge (68) another shot behind going into the final round. Keith Mitchell had a 73 and was five behind. Mitchell and Novak need to win to get into the Masters next week.

Novak also is looking for his first PGA Tour title, and he has a wall to thank for his chances.

He hit 5-iron well to the right on the par-3 16th hole. It hit the wall below the grandstands and bouncing into the rough and onto the green about 5 feet for a most unlikely birdie.

“Obviously, not a great shot, but I know if it’s over there, there’s some space, it can be OK,” Novak said. “I didn’t expect it to kick back and go on the green. That was obviously ridiculous. Not the best swing and sometimes golf rewards you.”

There were not many rewards on this day, with a wind out of the opposite direction. No one could reach two of the par 5s on the Oaks course, and the average score was nearly two shots over par.

Harman was 2 over for his round when he made a pair of late birdies from the bunker, on the par-5 14th and the reachable par-4 17th.

Mitchell also made birdie on those holes, which spoke to the difficulty of the wind and the back nine and challenge facing everything.

“That (17) and 14 were really the only two birdie chances we had all day,” Mitchell said. “Everything else you were just trying to find a green, trying to find a way to just stop the ball. Just wish I was a little closer to Brian. He made two birdies coming in. Still got a chance.”

Hoge might have had the most remarkable round because he didn't post a single bogey. He was in the second group to tee off and noticed right away it was going to a challenge, not so much the crackle of the flags but the hard bounces on the green. Into the wind, or with the wind at the players' back, it wasn't easy to get anything close.

The wind came out of an opposite direction from the previous two rounds.

“Just tried to make as many pars as I could,” Hoge said. “Even the downwind holes right off the start on hole 1, I had a 56-degree wedge, I wasn’t sure I could hit the green with it because it was bouncing that much when I did land the green.”

Mitchell got the bounce and roll just right on the 10th hole when his ball stopped inches away for an easy birdie, and he holed a birdie putt from just inside 10 feet on the 12th. Hoge also birdied the 14th and 17th holes, the two easiest for scoring in the third round.

Only three other holes played under par.

Sam Ryder, who started with a 63, had eight 5s on his card and posted a 77 to go from playing in the final group to being out of contention.

Patrick Cantlay ended the front nine with a pair of bogeys, both times missing par putts from 5 feet or closer, and shot 74 to finish eight shots behind. Jordan Spieth was in the group another shot behind after a 73.

Harman could easily slid back to the pack as tough as it was on the front nine. He hit a great chip to a foot on the par-3 seventh, saved par from a bunker on the par-5 eighth and escaped with par on the ninth with a 6-foot putt.

“Just leaning on my short game today, chipped it in there close a few times,” Harman said. “The stat sheet won’t say it, but I made some solid par putts — 5-footers, 6-footers, 8-footers — that don't show up as pretty. But they sure keep your round alive.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.