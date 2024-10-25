Browns QB Deshaun Watson has surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon. Team expects full recovery

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery Friday to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that not only ended his third season with Cleveland, but casts doubt about his future with the team.

The Browns said they expect the 29-year-old Watson to make a full recovery. Typically, injuries of this type require 6 to 9 months of recovery time.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Watson, who has not lived up to expectations since being acquired in a 2022 trade and signing a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract, got hurt in last Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. Watson planted his right leg on a draw play when his tendon snapped.

When he went down, some fans cheered. That reaction angered many of Watson's teammates.

“It was a bad moment for us as fans and spectators and custodians of the game,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after Friday's practice. “We've got to move forward and be better — all of us.”

Watson's tenure with the Browns has been beset with problems.

He was suspended by the NFL for the first 11 games of 2022 for violating the league's personal conduct policy after two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.

Watson only made six starts last season before breaking a bone in his throwing shoulder and having surgery. He returned for the start of this season, but was one of the league's lowest-rated passers through six games for a Cleveland offense that struggled across the board.

The Browns, who have lost five straight, are the only team not to score 20 points in a game.

Watson's play and his latest injury could lead to the team taking a quarterback high in next year's draft. The Browns finally have a first-round pick after trading three to the Texans in the franchise-altering trade.

Cleveland also owes Watson $46 million in each of the next two seasons.

Watson will be replaced this week against Baltimore by backup Jameis Winston, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March to give them an experienced option. The team did not re-sign Joe Flacco, who led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023.

Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will miss Sunday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury. Wills didn't practice this week and was ruled out by coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns have had to juggle their offensive line all season because of injuries.

Stefanski said Wills hurt the same knee he had surgery on in December.

With Wills sidelined, the Browns (1-6) will again have to shuffle the O-line and Stefanski confirmed one option is sliding right tackle Dawand Jones to the left side.

Jones started the first five games at right tackle as Jack Conklin worked his way back from reconstructive knee surgery. Conklin, a two-time All-Pro, was hurt in last year's season opener and returned to the lineup two weeks ago.

The Browns are expected to get back right guard Wyatt Teller, who missed the past four games with a knee injury. One of the league's best run blockers, Teller was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced all week.

Stefanski said second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will back up Winston against the Ravens. Thompson-Robinson came in after Watson got hurt and injured the middle finger on his throwing hand on a sack.

The Browns signed QB Bailey Zappe earlier this week off Kansas City's practice squad.

