Bruins trade 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to Senators for 1st-round pick, 2 players

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for the Senators' 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

As part of the transaction, the Senators will retain 25% of Korpisalo’s remaining salary.

It answers a looming question the Bruins had about who they would have starting between the pipes next season.

The plan was for Ullmark to be Bruins’ No. 1 netminder to open this season. But, instead he alternated with 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman, who was 25-10-8 in 43 starts with a 2.53 goals-against average during the regular season. The plan was to do the same in the playoffs; but after Ullmark lost Game 2 of the first-round series against Toronto, Swayman started the rest of the way, going 6-6 with a 2.15 GAA.

Boston was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 30-year-old Ullmark spent three seasons in Boston, signing prior to the 2021-22 season as former goaltender Tuukka Rask attempted to return from a hip injury. When Rask's comeback attempt ended after just four games that season, Ullmark stepped in to the primary role and excelled, posting a NHL-best 1.89 goals-against average to help the Bruins set an NHL single-season wins record.

Swayman had a .933 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average in the postseason. In his two postseason starts, Ullmark had a .886 save percentage and 3.90 GAA. Ullmark's numbers were down from .915 and 2.57 during his 39 regular-season starts.

Ullmark is set to make $5 million next year. Swayman is expected get a raise from the $3.475 million he was awarded in arbitration.

Boston's cupboard won't be completely empty behind Swayman with Ullmark gone.

Korpisalo, 30, appeared in 55 games with Ottawa during the 2023-24 season, recording a record of 21-26-4 with a 3.27 goals- against average and .890 save percentage.

In addition, the Bruins earlier Monday signed depth goalie Brandon Bussi to a two-way contract for next season worth $775,000

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.