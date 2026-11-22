ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Bryce Underwood threw a 3-yard 2-point conversion pass Jalen Hoffman, lifting Michigan to an 18-16 triple-overtime win over previously unbeaten No. 4 UCLA on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) become bowl eligible under embattled coach Kyle Whittingham, who will soon have a new boss that will decide if he will return for a second season with college football’s winningest program.

The Bruins (10-1, 7-1) blew a chance to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and to move a step closer toward earning a first-round bye in the 12-team postseason after entering the game No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Michigan made a defensive stop against UCLA backup quarterback Madden Iamaleava to start the third overtime, which has teams trading single 2-point conversion plays from the 3-yard line, and Underwood rolled right and threw a dart to Hoffman in the corner of the end zone.

Maize-and-blue clad fans filled almost every inch of the Big House turf, celebrating a win in the last home game of the season in what has been a mostly miserable fall for the Wolverines.

Bryce Underwood threw a tiebreaking, 6-yard touchdown pass to Mason Bonner early in the fourth quarter to give Michigan a 10-3 lead. The Bruins then forced overtime when running back Anthony Woods took a direct snap, ran toward the line and threw a 1-yard jump pass to Brayden Loftin with 10 seconds left in regulation.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who had three turnovers, was injured when he was tackled on a run in overtime. Dieffenbach was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Iamaleava filled in for Dieffenbach as the Bruins ended the first possession in overtime with Mateen Bhaghani's 38-yard field goal. Michigan answered with Jacob Baggett's 29-yard field goal.

Baggett made a 52-yard field goal and Bhaghani matched it with a 38-yard kick in the second overtime.

The takeaway

UCLA: Bob Chesney's debut season has been a success because the Bruins entered the game leading the Bowl Subdivision with 30 takeaways. They were second with a plus-16 turnover margin and they were minus-2 in that category at Michigan.

Michigan: Whittingham's future with the Wolverines likely will be decided after the season.

Up next

UCLA host rival and 18th-ranked Southern California on Saturday.

Michigan plays rival and 16th-ranked Ohio State on the road Saturday.

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