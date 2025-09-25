Bryson DeChambeau, a man of the people, brings his show to Ryder Cup with some bickering to boot

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — (AP) — There's one YouTube video of Bryson DeChambeau riding in a golf cart with Adam Sandler — Happy Gilmore, himself — trying to break 50 in a two-man scramble. (They didn't.)

There's another of DeChambeau lofting wedge shots over his house trying to make a hole-in-one on a green in his backyard. (He did, finally.)

These videos, part of a steady stream of content delivered to a subscriber base of 2.35 million and growing, might best explain why DeChambeau stands out, even in a field filled with golf's very best at this week's Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau's return to the Ryder Cup marks the latest step in his remarkable evolution from overly analytic, flat cap-wearing know-it-all into golf's man of the people.

It's a journey not even his much-derided and debated departure from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf could derail.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to hopefully get them riled up,” DeChambeau said Thursday of the fans he'll attract at Bethpage Black, which traditionally brings in one of the loudest galleries in golf.

Examples of the energy DeChambeau brings to this event have been evident on the first tee box through the practice rounds.

On Tuesday, he teed up ball after ball and let ‘er rip, seeing how close he could get to the green on the downhill, dogleg-right, 397-yard par-4. On Thursday, he entered the arena-like setting — surrounded by thousands of grandstand seats — stomping his feet and clapping in time to “We Will Rock You” blaring over the loudspeakers, then timing his drive to the start of the sports anthem's guitar solo.

Growing popularity comes with detractors, and a small feud with McIlroy

Even with his newfound popularity, DeChambeau is not beloved by everyone, which, in a way, draws even more eyeballs to him on the rare occasions when he steps onto golf's biggest stages.

Ratings for the LIV Tour have been anemic, meaning most people see DeChambeau four times a year — at the majors. They get a rare fifth look this year.

Those majors are DeChambeau's only chance to earn Ryder Cup ranking points. His string of good finishes — one win, two runner-ups and three more top-10s over the past two years — gave him enough to earn an automatic spot on this year's team.

“Making this team was a passion project of mine,” he said.

Earlier this week, Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee, never a fan of LIV, said DeChambeau needs to maximize the opportunities because he “plays most of his golf on a tour where he could mostly be in the witness protection program.”

“Nobody watches, he doesn’t get any attention," Chamblee said. "So when he does come out, there’s a bit of a circus-barker element to it to drum up some interest for himself.”

DeChambeau's response: the numbers — specifically his 2.35 million YouTube subscribers — don't lie. But was he upset with the comment?

“I think any time that people can throw stuff at me like that, I enjoy it. I appreciate it,” he said. “I think it’s good for ultimately the game of golf because it starts to spur conversation on.”

DeChambeau is less dependent on growing a following strictly through playing tournament golf. He gears his content toward a younger audience.

Some of his notable YouTube hits include golfing with President Donald Trump; seeing if he can break par with a set of starter clubs from Walmart; and a 1-on-5 match against average players who tried to beat him using a scramble format (they didn't).

Perhaps more relevant to this week's proceedings is the back-and-forth DeChambeau is having with Rory McIlroy. That has roots in DeChambeau's claim that McIlroy never said a word to him as the two played the final round together in McIlroy's breakthrough win at the Masters this year.

In a July interview with “People,” DeChambeau promised he'd be “chirping in his ear” if they meet up at Bethpage.

To which McIlroy, in an interview with The Guardian, said: “I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie (Scheffler) or others.”

Asked to reset it all Thursday, DeChambeau struck the tone of someone not wanting to add fuel to what figures to be an intense week.

“I think rivalries are good for the game of golf, and I have the ultimate respect for Rory as a player,” he said. “It’s going to be fun to go up against him this week, whether it’s against him directly or through other players.”

Whether he's at Bethpage this week or recording another video next week, DeChambeau plans to keep delivering directly to the people.

“He brings a lot of energy, the people love him,” Scheffler said. “I'm excited to kind of unleash him this week.”

