Bud Cauley wins the Canadian Open to cap long comeback from 2018 car accident

CALEDON, Ontario — Bud Cauley took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th and won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, eight years after his career nearly ended in a car accident at the Memorial Tournament.

The 36-year-old Cauley won in his 239th tour start — just over two years after he finally returned to the PGA Tour following the accident. He was a passenger in a car when he sustained six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung and fractured left leg.

On Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Cauley closed with a 5-under 65 to get to 17-under 263. He began the round a stroke behind Jackson Suber.

Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on 13 and a 15-footer on 15 — both par 4s. After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th.

Matt Fitzpatrick was second to take the FedEx Cup lead. He eagled the 18th in a 64.

Viktor Hovland was third at 14 under after a 65. Suber (70), Jesper Svensson (68), Jimmy Stanger (67) and Brice Garnett (68) were another stroke back.

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