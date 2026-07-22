Casemiro signs with Inter Miami, but MLS investigating the club for possible tampering

MIAMI — Inter Miami announced the signing of Brazil midfielder and five-time Champions League winner Casemiro on Wednesday, and Major League Soccer is now investigating whether the reigning league champion engaged in tampering to get that deal done.

The 34-year-old Casemiro — who appeared in all five of Brazil’s matches at this year’s World Cup, scoring one goal — is under contract with Inter Miami through the end of next year’s sprint season, with an extension option through June 2029.

Casemiro’s discovery rights were held by the LA Galaxy, and by league rule that would have prevented Inter Miami from negotiating with him. The teams reached a settlement that allowed Inter Miami to get the long-awaited signing done, but the league is still probing the tampering allegation.

“The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete,” MLS said in a statement. “While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation.”

It’s unclear when Casemiro will debut for Inter Miami. The team said he is still waiting on the necessary visa.

Casemiro spent the past four seasons with Manchester United, and the bulk of his professional career prior to that with Real Madrid.

“He is a winner who has achieved so much in the game and after such an incredible career with Real Madrid and Manchester United I’m delighted that he’s decided to make Miami his next home,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said.

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