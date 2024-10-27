CFP Bracket Watch: BYU claims No. 4 seed with top 3 the same; A&M at Texas penciled in for 1st round

Oregon, Georgia and Miami remained the top three seeds in The Associated Press College Football Playoff bracket projection on Sunday, with BYU overtaking Iowa State for No. 4.

BYU, promoted to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 after it its win at UCF, moved past the Cyclones as the projected Big 12 champion. ISU was tied with Clemson for 11th in the poll; both were idle Saturday.

Iowa State and Clemson are listed as either/or No. 11 seeds because of their tie in the Top 25. The 11 seed would play at No. 6 Ohio State in the first round.

Texas A&M's win over LSU moved the Aggies onto the bracket as the No. 10 seed and matched against longtime rival Texas for a first-round game in Austin.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams Nov. 5, but for now, the breakdown via the AP Top 25:

— No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Tennessee. Winner vs. No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

— No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Penn State. Winner vs. No. 4 BYU in the Fiesta Bowl.

— No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Texas. Winner vs. No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

— No. 11 Clemson or Iowa State at No. 6 Ohio State. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

Moving in this week: Texas A&M.

Moving out: LSU.

Next five: T-No. 11 Clemson or Iowa State, No. 13 Indiana, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 LSU.

