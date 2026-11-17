BALTIMORE — The Los Angeles Chargers finally won a game — with the type of smashmouth performance that has brought Jim Harbaugh so much success during his coaching career.

Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton ran for first-half touchdowns, and the Chargers manhandled Baltimore at the line of scrimmage in a 23-20 victory over the Ravens on Monday night. Baltimore's Derrick Henry was held to 10 yards on 10 carries. Los Angeles outrushed the Ravens 160-16.

For a team that had lost 11 straight dating to last season, the Chargers looked downright superior for most of this game.

“Let's do it every week,” Harbaugh said. "It was good to see the smiles back on the faces.”

Henry did score two touchdowns, but Baltimore (4-6) skidded to its fifth straight loss and by far the most embarrassing. The combined 15 straight losses by the Chargers and Ravens entering the game was a record for a Monday night game. Herbert completed only 12 passes for 129 yards, but his 22-yard scoring run on the first Los Angeles possession gave the Chargers (1-8) a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

“I thought it was huge for us to come away with a touchdown,” Herbert said. “The guys were excited, they had fun out there.”

It was the second-fewest yards rushing of Henry's career in a game with at least 10 carries. He ran for 9 yards on 16 attempts for Tennessee against Houston on Dec. 17, 2023.

“I just really told the team, like honestly, we have a two-game stretch before our bye to stay alive," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said. "That’s really where it’s at from a numbers standpoint, from a postseason standpoint. And then also, you’re evaluating everything. That’s just the nature of this game. And that’s where we’re at.”

With the Chargers up 23-20, Baltimore's Zay Flowers, plagued by fumbling problems in his career, lost another one after catching a pass near the Los Angeles 45 with 2:03 remaining. Tarheeb Still forced the fumble and Elijah Molden recovered.

“There were so many big plays, so many important plays,” Harbaugh said. “That was huge. Tarheeb was able — the ball come away from the body, and he was right there to claw it out.”

Then Herbert threw to ex-Raven Charlie Kolar for the first down that all but ended the game. Herbert said afterward he felt more celebratory than relieved.

“It's really hard to win a football game in the NFL,” Herbert said.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his Baltimore debut. With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both on injured reserve, the Ravens traded for Brissett in the hope that the veteran could at least keep the offense functional as Baltimore tries to avoid falling out of playoff contention.

The Ravens began the game by going three-and-out three straight times, and boos rained down on a Baltimore team that's now lost seven of its last eight home games — four at night — at a time when it was supposed to be competing for Super Bowls.

Brissett and the offense gradually improved. A 2-yard touchdown run by Henry cut the Los Angeles lead to 10-7, but after Brissett threw an interception, Hampton produced one of the game's key plays.

On fourth down from the 1, he was initially stopped by linebacker Roquan Smith, but Hampton was able to power into the end zone with some help from a couple of teammates. That made it 17-7 with 1:56 left in the half.

Neither team reached the end zone again until Henry's 1-yard run made it 23-20 with 10:23 left.

“I won’t dwell on the past because I wasn’t really here. I can’t say nothing, but obviously a frustrating loss," Brissett said. “One that we thought we should’ve had. A tough way for this game to go.”

Avoiding the pressure

This was Herbert's first game this season without an interception, and he took only two sacks after averaging nearly four a game through the first eight games. Baltimore players routinely failed to bring him down when they did get pressure, and Herbert rushed for 51 yards on seven carries.

Injuries

Chargers: CB Rodney Shelley (ankle) left the game.

Ravens: Lost G Vega Ioane (shoulder) and DT Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring).

Up next

Chargers: Host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Ravens: At Carolina on Sunday.

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