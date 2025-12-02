Chargers QB Justin Herbert has surgery on non-throwing hand, playing status to be determined

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s availability to play will be determined later this week after undergoing surgery on his non-throwing hand Monday.

Herbert is day-to-day, the team said in a statement, after he broke a bone in his left hand in the first quarter of a 31-14 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, playing the last three quarters in a cast and wearing a glove. He was 15 of 20 for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Herbert has completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,842 yards and 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and he is second on the team with 353 yards rushing. He has also taken the third-most sacks in the NFL (38) and is on pace to absorb the most hits in Herbert's six seasons with the Chargers.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier Monday afternoon that backup Trey Lance would receive more snaps in practice to prepare for situations where the offense operates under center, such as at the goal line and in short yardage. The Chargers had to work exclusively out of the shotgun and pistol after Herbert was hurt, though he did take a handful of snaps from under center on the sideline before returning to the game.

“Justin, he’s one of those quarterbacks that takes all the reps. He’s a machine like that, and we got to make sure that Trey’s getting more of those goal-line reps, those situations under center,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers (8-4), who host the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night, currently hold the first wild-card in the AFC and are two games behind the Denver Broncos for first in the AFC West. The Chargers defeated the Broncos 23-20 on Sept. 21 and will travel to Denver to close out the regular season on Jan. 4.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.