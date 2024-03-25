Chase Hunter scores 20 as Clemson beats Baylor 72-64 in 2nd round of NCAA tourney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Chase Hunter had 20 points and six assists, and No. 6 seed Clemson held off third-seeded Baylor for a 72-64 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in coach Brad Brownell’s 14 seasons. They also made it in 2018, when they lost to Kansas in the third round.

Joseph Girard III scored 13 points for the Tigers (23-11), and Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall each had 11.

Next up for Clemson is No. 2 seed in Arizona in the West Region semifinals in Los Angeles. The Wildcats advanced with a 78-68 victory over Dayton on Saturday.

RayJ Dennis led Baylor with 27 points, including 21 in the second half. Ja'Kobe Walter added 20 points, but the Bears (24-11) lost in the second round of the NCAA tourney for the third straight year.

Baylor went 16 for 26 at the foul line, compared to 20 for 24 for Clemson.

The Tigers opened a 61-46 lead on Schieffelin's layup with 6:41 left. But the Bears responded with a 16-3 run, capped by Walter's three-point play with 2:19 to go.

Baylor had a chance to tie the game with 36.2 seconds left, but Walter missed two foul shots. RJ Godfrey then made four free throws and Girard hit two to help Clemson close it out.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers shot 52% (13 for 25) on their way to a 35-25 lead at the break. They held on at the line.

Baylor: The Bears went 6 for 24 from 3-point range. They went 16 for 30 from deep in their 92-67 victory over Colgate on Friday night.

