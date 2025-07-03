Claire Hutton scores first international goal to help the United States beat Canada 2-0

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Claire Hutton scored for the first time in her international career, and Sam Coffey and Yazmeen Ryan also contributed goals to lead the United States to a 3-0 win over Canada on Wednesday night.

The Americans have won five straight friendlies by a combined score of 18-0 since their 2-1 loss to Brazil in early April. The 19-year-old Hutton was making her sixth appearance for the national team, and her goal in the 36th minute gave the U.S. a 2-0 lead.

Ryan completed the scoring in the 89th minute.

It was the third game in seven days for the U.S., which beat Ireland 4-0 in each of the other two. Coach Emma Hayes' starting lineup against Canada included 10 changes from the second game against Ireland.

Lynn Biyendolo, the lone player to start both of those games, slipped behind the defense for an early chance but missed the net. Moments later, she had a header saved by Canadian goalie Kailen Sheridan.

The U.S. opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Rose Lavelle delivered a free kick into the penalty area from near the left sideline. Canada's Janine Sonis tried to head clear, but the ball fell to Avery Patterson and then bounced to Coffey about 9 yards from the goal.

Both Coffey and Patterson stabbed at the ball, and both appeared to make contact with it. It went straight into the net. Coffey was credited with the goal and Patterson with an assist.

The U.S. scored on another set piece when Canada gave Hutton too much room at the edge of the 6-yard box, and she headed in Lavelle's corner kick. Claudia Dickey, who also shut out Ireland in her international debut last Thursday, stopped a shot from in close by Canada's Jordyn Huitema shortly after Coffey's goal. But the Americans created far more chances.

Lavelle received a standing ovation when she was subbed out around the midway point of the second half. The crowd also gave a big cheer when Tara McKeown — who plays locally for the Washington Spirit — came on as a late sub for the U.S. McKeown assisted on Ryan's goal.

The U.S. plays friendlies against South Korea on Sept. 6 in Harrison, New Jersey, and against Japan on Sept. 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

