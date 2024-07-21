Clark, Reese provide highlights for the WNBA All-Stars. Someday soon, it might be for the U.S.

PHOENIX — (AP) — Caitlin Clark delivered the pinpoint passes. Angel Reese supplied the hustle and rebounding.

The two WNBA rookies made life difficult for the U.S. Olympic team on Saturday night. Someday soon, the duo might be the ones providing the highlights for the red, white and blue.

Clark finished with a team-high 10 assists while Reese added 12 points and 11 rebounds in the WNBA All-Stars' 117-109 victory over the Olympians during All-Star weekend. The U.S. used the game as a tune-up for the Paris Olympics, which begin next week.

“Hopefully, four years from now we'll be on the other side, being able to play with the USA,” Reese said. “I'm just trying to embrace this moment right now, not think too far ahead. But I'm really proud."

The Clark-Reese rivalry is arguably the biggest story in women's basketball over the past three years, boosting the sport's popularity as the two stars moved from college to the professional ranks. On the same team for the first time, they proved they could share the ball: Clark's 10th assist of the evening came on a nifty bounce pass to Reese in the fourth quarter.

Reese said Clark couldn't help but poke fun at the moment on the bench.

“You know how many people are happy right now?” Reese recounted Clark saying.

Clark responded: “Man, I already know. I'm going to see that video everywhere.”

Reese said she could see the future of the WNBA — and potentially Team USA — during Saturday's game.

“It's easy to work off her, I've been playing against Caitlin for a really long time so you pick up her tendencies,” Reese said. “I just said ‘Let’s do a pick-and-roll." ... She passes the ball really well so you've always got to have your hands ready."

Clark and Reese — both just 22 years old — continually played at a breakneck pace on offense, catching the U.S. a step slow multiple times. Clark pushed the ball up the court on nearly every possession while Reese's muscle and athleticism created a force that the national team couldn't always handle.

Clark's excellent passing offset a tough shooting night. She finished 2 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 7 on 3-pointers, to finish with four points.

“I just love passing the basketball,” Clark said. “I love to push the pace, I want to make people run, and honestly sometimes it almost works better when the other team scores. They take a breath for a second but I want to get the ball and go.”

The 6-foot-3 Reese made her presence felt late in the first quarter, crashing hard for an offensive rebound and a putback that gave the WNBA All-Stars a 24-23 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“Is it a surprise?” Reese said. “I feel like I do this every night. The expectations are set and this is what I’m expected to do.”

Less than a minute into the second, it was Clark with two big moments in a row, beating the press on the fast break before finding Aliyah Boston for a bucket. Clark was back at it on the next possession, firing up the court to Jonquel Jones for another close-range basket.

Clark broke the WNBA record with 19 assists in a game earlier in the week.

Women's hoops legend Cheryl Miller coached the WNBA All-Stars. She started Clark while Reese came off the bench, but both players closed the game after their effectiveness on the court.

This year's All-Star Game was in a similar format to three years ago, when Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points to earn MVP honors and lead the WNBA All-Stars over the U.S. 93-85. Ogunbowale was the star again on Saturday, scoring 34 to earn MVP again.

Clark said she was happy to help the U.S. prepare for Paris. In four years, it's Clark and Reese who could be the ones preparing.

“If anything, it shows how good this league is,” Clark said. “It shows how much talent is in the league and how you have to show up and prepare every single night.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.