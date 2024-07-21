Sports

Clayton Kershaw set to make first start of the season for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants

Baseball Dodgers Kershaw FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw works out before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Kershaw made a second rehab start in his bid to return from offseason left shoulder surgery, pitching four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City against Round Rock.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (Ashley Landis/AP)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is set to make his first start of the season for the Los Angeles on Thursday.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday night after a 7-6, 11-inning victory over Boston that Kershaw would take the mound for the series finale against San Francisco.

The 36-year old Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, had surgery on his left shoulder in November. He signed a one-year contract, with an option for 2025.

In a rehabilitation start Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kershaw went four innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

He threw three innings in a rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but was shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness.

The Dodgers also will get back Tyler Glasnow for the series against San Francisco. The right-hander is scheduled to start Wednesday after missing the past couple weeks due to back tightness.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!