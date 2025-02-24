Cleveland Guardians owner Lawrence Dolan dies at 94

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Lawrence J. Dolan, owner of Cleveland's major league baseball team since 2000, has died at age 94.

The Cleveland Guardians put out a statement Monday saying Dolan died Sunday night of natural causes.

Dolan, a Cleveland native, purchased the team from Richard Jacobs in 2000 for $320 million. The Dolan family is the longest-tenured owners in Cleveland franchise history.

The franchise was known as the Cleveland Indians before changing its name to the Guardians after the 2021 season. Over the past 24 seasons, Cleveland has won seven American League Central Division titles, made nine postseason appearances and advanced to the 2016 World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. Cleveland also hosted the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Dolan is survived by his wife Eva, six children and 21 grandchildren.

